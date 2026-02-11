Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Axalta Coating Systems, presenting an average target of $35.4, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average represents a 5.35% decrease from the previous average price target of $37.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Axalta Coating Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Axalta Coating Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Axalta Coating Systems analyst ratings.

Discovering Axalta Coating Systems: A Closer Look

Axalta Coating Systems's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Axalta Coating Systems faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.42% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Axalta Coating Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axalta Coating Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.84%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axalta Coating Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Axalta Coating Systems's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.49. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.