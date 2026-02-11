Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $218.33, with a high estimate of $225.00 and a low estimate of $210.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.17% increase from the previous average price target of $200.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Quest Diagnostics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Quest Diagnostics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Quest Diagnostics

Financial Milestones: Quest Diagnostics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Quest Diagnostics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.18% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Quest Diagnostics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quest Diagnostics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.36% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Quest Diagnostics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.88. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.