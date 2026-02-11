Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Mohawk Industries, revealing an average target of $121.2, a high estimate of $128.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.73%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Mohawk Industries by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Mohawk Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Mohawk Industries: A Closer Look

Mohawk Industries: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Mohawk Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Mohawk Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mohawk Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mohawk Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

