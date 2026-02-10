5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $10.84, along with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $9.20, the current average has increased by 17.83%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Controladora Vuela. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Controladora Vuela's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Controladora Vuela analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Controladora Vuela Better

Controladora Vuela's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Controladora Vuela faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.57% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Controladora Vuela's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.77%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Controladora Vuela's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Controladora Vuela's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 14.75, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.