Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $51.71, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.42% from the previous average price target of $50.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Amer Sports among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Get to Know Amer Sports Better

Breaking Down Amer Sports's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Amer Sports showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 29.73% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amer Sports's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amer Sports's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amer Sports's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

