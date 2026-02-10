Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $118.0, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average represents a 0.98% decrease from the previous average price target of $119.17.

The standing of Prudential Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Prudential Financial's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.8%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Prudential Financial's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prudential Financial's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Prudential Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.71. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

