30 analysts have shared their evaluations of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 9 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 11 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $283.13, a high estimate of $345.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.08% lower than the prior average price target of $311.39.

A clear picture of Flutter Entertainment's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Flutter Entertainment displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Flutter Entertainment's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -18.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flutter Entertainment's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flutter Entertainment's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Flutter Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

