Pagaya Techs (NASDAQ:PGY) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $33.0, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 19.9%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Pagaya Techs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into Pagaya Techs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pagaya Techs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pagaya Techs

Financial Milestones: Pagaya Techs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pagaya Techs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 36.35% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Pagaya Techs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pagaya Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.29%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pagaya Techs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Pagaya Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.83, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.