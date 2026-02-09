Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on AutoNation (NYSE:AN) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $245.0, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $222.00. Observing a 5.6% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $232.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of AutoNation among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Delving into AutoNation's Background

Key Indicators: AutoNation's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AutoNation's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.85% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: AutoNation's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.06% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AutoNation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.55%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.9.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

