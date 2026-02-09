In the last three months, 16 analysts have published ratings on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 4 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $32.44, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $27.19, the current average has increased by 19.31%.

The standing of Helmerich & Payne among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Helmerich & Payne's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 50.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Helmerich & Payne's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -9.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helmerich & Payne's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.48%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, Helmerich & Payne adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

