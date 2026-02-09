7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Moodys (NYSE:MCO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Moodys, presenting an average target of $581.71, a high estimate of $660.00, and a low estimate of $526.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.78% increase from the previous average price target of $539.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Moodys among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Moodys's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Moodys analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Moodys

A Deep Dive into Moodys's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Moodys's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.7% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Moodys's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 32.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moodys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 16.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moodys's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.86, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.