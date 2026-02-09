9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Intuit, presenting an average target of $774.44, a high estimate of $875.00, and a low estimate of $658.00. Experiencing a 9.42% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $855.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Intuit by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Intuit's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small-to-midsize business accounting and self-serve tax filing in the US.

A Deep Dive into Intuit's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Intuit's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intuit's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intuit's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.29%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intuit's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.27%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Intuit's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.