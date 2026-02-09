12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $247.58, with a high estimate of $284.00 and a low estimate of $221.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.31% from the previous average price target of $232.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive PNC Financial Services Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of PNC Financial Services Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PNC Financial Services Gr analyst ratings.

Delving into PNC Financial Services Gr's Background

PNC Financial Services Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PNC Financial Services Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PNC Financial Services Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: PNC Financial Services Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.94, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.