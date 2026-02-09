Analysts' ratings for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $84.0, a high estimate of $97.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $74.75, the current average has increased by 12.37%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Flowserve is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Flowserve's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Flowserve analyst ratings.

About Flowserve

Flowserve: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Flowserve's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.07% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.37%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flowserve's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flowserve's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8, Flowserve faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.