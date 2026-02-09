Ratings for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) were provided by 29 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 11 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 8 6 5 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $285.76, with a high estimate of $400.00 and a low estimate of $180.00. Highlighting a 15.47% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $338.07.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Oracle by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Oracle's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Oracle

A Deep Dive into Oracle's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Oracle displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 November, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 38.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oracle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 22.68%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oracle's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.15, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

