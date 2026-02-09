6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $3.33, with a high estimate of $4.00 and a low estimate of $2.50. This current average has decreased by 12.37% from the previous average price target of $3.80.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Canaan by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Canaan Inc is a developer of supercomputing chips and the manufacturer of digital blockchain computing equipment and the supplier of the overall scheme for computer software and hardware of digital blockchain. The revenues of the company are derived from the sales of Bitcoin mining machines and related parts and accessories. Geographically, the company derives its maximum revenue from United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Canaan showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 104.43% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Canaan's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -18.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Canaan's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.89%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

