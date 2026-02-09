Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 5 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Medtronic, revealing an average target of $111.38, a high estimate of $121.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a 8.58% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $102.58.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Medtronic by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Medtronic's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Medtronic

Key Indicators: Medtronic's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Medtronic showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.64% as of 31 October, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medtronic's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.33% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medtronic's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.51%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Medtronic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

