Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Everest Group (NYSE:EG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Everest Group, revealing an average target of $359.57, a high estimate of $430.00, and a low estimate of $310.00. This current average has decreased by 1.4% from the previous average price target of $364.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Everest Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Everest Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Everest Group analyst ratings.

About Everest Group

Understanding the Numbers: Everest Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Everest Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Everest Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Everest Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.89%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Everest Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.