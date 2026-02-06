Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $251.5, a high estimate of $275.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.77%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Asbury Automotive Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Asbury Automotive Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Asbury Automotive Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asbury Automotive Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Asbury Automotive Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

