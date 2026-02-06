Ratings for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $68.2, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average has decreased by 1.02% from the previous average price target of $68.90.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Carrier Global is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Carrier Global's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.77% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Carrier Global's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carrier Global's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Carrier Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.85, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

