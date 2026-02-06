4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $15.25, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a 47.63% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $10.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Tango Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Tango Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tango Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Tango Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Tango Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Tango Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 363.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tango Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tango Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.77%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Tango Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.