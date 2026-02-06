Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $121.2, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. A 1.26% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $122.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Construction Partners by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Construction Partners's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Construction Partners analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Construction Partners

A Deep Dive into Construction Partners's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Construction Partners's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 67.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Construction Partners's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Construction Partners's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Construction Partners's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.85. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.