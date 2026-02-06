In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $23.4, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average represents a 6.62% decrease from the previous average price target of $25.06.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cleanspark by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Discovering Cleanspark: A Closer Look

Cleanspark Inc. is a data center developer that, until recently, focused exclusively on bitcoin mining. The company provides scalable, energy-efficient digital infrastructure across the United States. The Company has a sole reporting segment, which is the bitcoin mining segment.

Financial Insights: Cleanspark

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Cleanspark's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 150.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cleanspark's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleanspark's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Cleanspark's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.