7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $33.29, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. Observing a 25.29% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $26.57.

The perception of Kennametal by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kennametal's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.94%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Kennametal's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kennametal's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kennametal's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

