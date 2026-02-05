During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 3 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Align Technology, revealing an average target of $194.25, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $169.00. Marking an increase of 7.92%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $180.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Align Technology among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind Align Technology

Key Indicators: Align Technology's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Align Technology's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Align Technology's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Align Technology's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Align Technology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Align Technology adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

