4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $93.5, with a high estimate of $97.00 and a low estimate of $88.00. This current average has decreased by 8.33% from the previous average price target of $102.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Amdocs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Amdocs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Amdocs: A Closer Look

Financial Insights: Amdocs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Amdocs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.99%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amdocs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amdocs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.73% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amdocs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.5%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Amdocs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

