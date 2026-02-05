Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Allstate (NYSE:ALL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $240.5, a high estimate of $263.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $237.89, the current average has increased by 1.1%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Allstate is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Allstate's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Allstate analyst ratings.

About Allstate

Allstate is one of the largest US property-casualty insurers in the US. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 6,000 exclusive agents.

Allstate: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Allstate's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.42% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Allstate's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allstate's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 15.64%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allstate's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.