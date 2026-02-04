Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 2 Last 30D 2 0 1 0 1 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $60.5, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.14% increase from the previous average price target of $57.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Columbia Sportswear. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Delving into Columbia Sportswear's Background

Financial Milestones: Columbia Sportswear's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Net Margin: Columbia Sportswear's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Columbia Sportswear's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Columbia Sportswear's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Columbia Sportswear's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.29, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

