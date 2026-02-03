Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 10 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $44.69, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $44.12, the current average has increased by 1.29%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Devon Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Devon Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Devon Energy analyst ratings.

Get to Know Devon Energy Better

Devon Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Devon Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Devon Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Devon Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Devon Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Devon Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.56.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.