Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.08, along with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $12.50. A 5.75% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $16.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Tripadvisor by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Tripadvisor's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tripadvisor analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Tripadvisor Better

A Deep Dive into Tripadvisor's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Tripadvisor's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tripadvisor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tripadvisor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tripadvisor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Tripadvisor's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.78. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.