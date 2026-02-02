First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $28.2, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Observing a 2.17% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $27.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of First Hawaiian by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Discovering First Hawaiian: A Closer Look

Breaking Down First Hawaiian's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: First Hawaiian's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.09%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Hawaiian's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 32.15%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Hawaiian's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Hawaiian's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: First Hawaiian's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

