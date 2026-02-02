Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $28.12, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Marking an increase of 0.43%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $28.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Weyerhaeuser by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

About Weyerhaeuser

Unraveling the Financial Story of Weyerhaeuser

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Weyerhaeuser's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.25%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Weyerhaeuser's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weyerhaeuser's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Weyerhaeuser's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

