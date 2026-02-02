4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Artivion (NYSE:AORT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $55.0, along with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $51.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.32% from the previous average price target of $51.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Artivion among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Artivion's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Artivion

Financial Insights: Artivion

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Artivion displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Artivion's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Artivion's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.51% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Artivion's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

