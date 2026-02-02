Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FLG) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $14.67, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $11.50. Marking an increase of 4.34%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $14.06.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Flagstar Bank. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Flagstar Bank showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.32% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Flagstar Bank's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flagstar Bank's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flagstar Bank's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, Flagstar Bank faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

