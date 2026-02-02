Analysts' ratings for Ameris (NYSE:ABCB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ameris and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $87.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $94.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.87% from the previous average price target of $84.17.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ameris. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ameris's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ameris

Breaking Down Ameris's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Ameris's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.1%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ameris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 36.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameris's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameris's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.4%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.