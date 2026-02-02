Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on LifeStance Health Gr (NASDAQ:LFST), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $9.33, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.67% increase from the previous average price target of $9.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive LifeStance Health Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of LifeStance Health Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on LifeStance Health Gr analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About LifeStance Health Gr

LifeStance Health Group Inc is a mental healthcare company that operates as a provider of outpatient mental health services, spanning psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological and neuropsychological testing, and individual, family and group therapy. The group y has a single operating and reportable segment of mental health services.

LifeStance Health Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LifeStance Health Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.34% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: LifeStance Health Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LifeStance Health Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): LifeStance Health Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: LifeStance Health Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.