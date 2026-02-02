In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on BrightSpring Health (NASDAQ:BTSG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BrightSpring Health, presenting an average target of $44.33, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Marking an increase of 11.3%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $39.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of BrightSpring Health among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BrightSpring Health's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About BrightSpring Health

BrightSpring Health Services Inc is a home and community-based healthcare services platform, focused on delivering complementary pharmacy and provider services to complex patients. Its platform delivers clinical services and pharmacy solutions across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercially insured populations. Its segments include Pharmacy Solutions, Provider Services, and others. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Pharmacy Solutions segment.

A Deep Dive into BrightSpring Health's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BrightSpring Health's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.17% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BrightSpring Health's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.67%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BrightSpring Health's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.48. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

