Analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SoFi Technologies, presenting an average target of $28.25, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A 3.42% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $29.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SoFi Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: SoFi Technologies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SoFi Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.93%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SoFi Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): SoFi Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SoFi Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

