Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Astrana Health, revealing an average target of $35.17, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Experiencing a 18.21% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $43.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Astrana Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Astrana Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Astrana Health

Unraveling the Financial Story of Astrana Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Astrana Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 99.71% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Astrana Health's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.04%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Astrana Health's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Astrana Health's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Astrana Health's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.4. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

