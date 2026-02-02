In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $9.77, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. A decline of 32.15% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Evolent Health is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Evolent Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Evolent Health analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Evolent Health: A Closer Look

Key Indicators: Evolent Health's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Evolent Health's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -22.83%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Evolent Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -5.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evolent Health's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evolent Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Evolent Health's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.29. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.