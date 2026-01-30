In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $40.33, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Observing a 5.44% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $38.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Galaxy Digital's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Galaxy Digital's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Galaxy Digital analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Galaxy Digital's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 231.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.73%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Galaxy Digital's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, Galaxy Digital faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.