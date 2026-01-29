In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Danaher (NYSE:DHR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $265.71, a high estimate of $275.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.02% from the previous average price target of $253.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Danaher. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Discovering Danaher: A Closer Look

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life sciences and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Danaher: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Danaher's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.4% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Danaher's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Danaher's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Danaher's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, Danaher adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

