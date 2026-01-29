In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Nektar Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $118.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $102.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.74% from the previous average price target of $109.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Nektar Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Nektar Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nektar Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, research-based drug discovery biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy. The company is focused on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy. Its pipeline products are REZPEG (NKTR-358), REZPEG (NKTR-358), REZPEG (NKTR-358), NKTR-422, NKTR-0165, NKTR-255, and Others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Nektar Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Nektar Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -51.13% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nektar Therapeutics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -301.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nektar Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -116.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.96%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nektar Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.08. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.