In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $120.22, a high estimate of $142.00, and a low estimate of $102.00. Marking an increase of 8.48%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $110.82.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of PACCAR among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PACCAR's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PACCAR analyst ratings.

Delving into PACCAR's Background

Breaking Down PACCAR's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: PACCAR displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PACCAR's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PACCAR's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.89.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.