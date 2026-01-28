Ratings for Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $26.25, a high estimate of $30.75, and a low estimate of $21.50. Experiencing a 8.5% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $28.69.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Staar Surgical's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Discovering Staar Surgical: A Closer Look

Staar Surgical: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Staar Surgical's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Staar Surgical's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Staar Surgical's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Staar Surgical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.99%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Staar Surgical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

