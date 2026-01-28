Analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Jones Lang LaSalle, revealing an average target of $393.25, a high estimate of $410.00, and a low estimate of $351.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.19% increase from the previous average price target of $370.33.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Jones Lang LaSalle is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Delving into Jones Lang LaSalle's Background

Jones Lang LaSalle provides a wide range of real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. JLL's investment management arm, LaSalle Investment Management, manages over $74 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Financial Milestones: Jones Lang LaSalle's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Jones Lang LaSalle's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.93% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jones Lang LaSalle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jones Lang LaSalle's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jones Lang LaSalle's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, Jones Lang LaSalle adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

