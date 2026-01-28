In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $195.11, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $164.00. Observing a 11.89% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $174.38.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Jack Henry & Associates. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Jack Henry & Associates's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jack Henry & Associates analyst ratings.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Jack Henry serves almost 1,000 banks and over 700 credit unions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Jack Henry & Associates

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Jack Henry & Associates's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.28% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Jack Henry & Associates's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jack Henry & Associates's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jack Henry & Associates's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.