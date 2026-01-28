In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Polaris (NYSE:PII), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $69.0, with a high estimate of $83.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.26% from the previous average price target of $64.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Polaris among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Polaris's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Polaris analyst ratings.

Get to Know Polaris Better

Unraveling the Financial Story of Polaris

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Polaris displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Polaris's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Polaris's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Polaris's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.61, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.