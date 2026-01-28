During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $265.0, a high estimate of $285.00, and a low estimate of $245.00. A 1.49% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $269.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Union Pacific among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind Union Pacific

Union Pacific: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Union Pacific's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.51% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Union Pacific's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 28.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Union Pacific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Union Pacific's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Union Pacific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.9, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

