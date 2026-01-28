In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Enova International (NYSE:ENVA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $189.5, with a high estimate of $199.00 and a low estimate of $180.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.64% increase from the previous average price target of $166.75.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Enova International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Enova International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.34% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Enova International's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enova International's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, Enova International faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

